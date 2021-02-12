UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FOCP Rolls Out Activities Alongside 6th GCC Campaign

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

FOCP rolls out activities alongside 6th GCC Campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) In conjunction with the 6th edition of the GCC Cancer Awareness Campaign, the UAE-based civil society organisation, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is organising a series of activities to foster greater public awareness about cancer with an emphasis on the importance of early detection.

The awareness programme is organised annually by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention in collaboration with the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control.

Through such events, the FOCP stresses its commitment to be a part of all local, regional and global initiatives for combating cancer.

The FOCP’s participation in the campaign this year extends throughout February. Two virtual workshops have already taken place in collaboration with the University of Sharjah on 4th and 7th February, 2021. The first session focused on educating participants about colon cancer while the second workshop targeted gallbladder and bile duct cancer.

The FOCP will also be sharing two awareness messages daily on their social media handles, to benefit the community.

On 11th February, FOCP will hold a virtual initiative titled "Colour my World" in collaboration with Tawam Hospital. It will include activities to provide moral support and instil hope in cancer patients and will be held live on FOCP’s Instagram page at 17:00.

There will be a repeat of "Colour my World" on 15th February - observed as International Childhood Cancer Day - alongside a "Joy Cart" event held in cooperation with Sharjah’s Department of Health Promotion.

Both events will stream on Zoom as well as FOCP’s social media platforms at 17:00. The "Joy Cart" initiative will highlight and honour the talents of children suffering from cancer, in cooperation with various hospitals in the country.

The month-long campaign will conclude with a "Colour my World" session on life skills at 17:00 on February 21 via Zoom and FOCP’s social media platforms.

Amel Al Maazmi, Director of Corporate Excellence, FOCP, said, "Our participation in the 6th edition of GCC Cancer Awareness Campaign stems from our belief in the need to formulate and implement a common regional vision for combatting cancer. We participate in local, regional and international programmes and activities to raise awareness on cancer, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, to support all societal and institutional efforts to curb the disease."

Related Topics

World Social Media Civil Society UAE Sharjah Wife Colon February Cancer Moral Event All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

57 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.