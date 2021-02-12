FOCP rolls out activities alongside 6th GCC Campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) In conjunction with the 6th edition of the GCC Cancer Awareness Campaign, the UAE-based civil society organisation, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is organising a series of activities to foster greater public awareness about cancer with an emphasis on the importance of early detection.

The awareness programme is organised annually by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention in collaboration with the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control.

Through such events, the FOCP stresses its commitment to be a part of all local, regional and global initiatives for combating cancer.

The FOCP’s participation in the campaign this year extends throughout February. Two virtual workshops have already taken place in collaboration with the University of Sharjah on 4th and 7th February, 2021. The first session focused on educating participants about colon cancer while the second workshop targeted gallbladder and bile duct cancer.

The FOCP will also be sharing two awareness messages daily on their social media handles, to benefit the community.

On 11th February, FOCP will hold a virtual initiative titled "Colour my World" in collaboration with Tawam Hospital. It will include activities to provide moral support and instil hope in cancer patients and will be held live on FOCP’s Instagram page at 17:00.

There will be a repeat of "Colour my World" on 15th February - observed as International Childhood Cancer Day - alongside a "Joy Cart" event held in cooperation with Sharjah’s Department of Health Promotion.

Both events will stream on Zoom as well as FOCP’s social media platforms at 17:00. The "Joy Cart" initiative will highlight and honour the talents of children suffering from cancer, in cooperation with various hospitals in the country.

The month-long campaign will conclude with a "Colour my World" session on life skills at 17:00 on February 21 via Zoom and FOCP’s social media platforms.

Amel Al Maazmi, Director of Corporate Excellence, FOCP, said, "Our participation in the 6th edition of GCC Cancer Awareness Campaign stems from our belief in the need to formulate and implement a common regional vision for combatting cancer. We participate in local, regional and international programmes and activities to raise awareness on cancer, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, to support all societal and institutional efforts to curb the disease."