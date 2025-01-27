Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri credited his success in the Formula Regional middle East Championship to his focus, skill, and experience.

After his podium finish, Al Dhaheri said, “It was hugely rewarding to get my second place finish at my home track. For the second-round races we used the Yas Marina ‘corkscrew’ circuit which is a variation to the normal GP track layout, and I was able to put my local knowledge and race craft to good use to get the podium finish. The racing is incredibly intense with the smallest of margins between drivers and cars, so the podium places are being shared between the top drivers.”

He added, "All I can do is keep pressing as hard as possible to achieve more strong points finishes and podium finishes, and keep building my overall championship position. I have a great car and team behind me so we can’t wait for the next round.

”

The first race of the second round of the Formula Regional Middle East Championship saw Al Dhaheri secure second place and he was also the leading rookie driver, taking the top step on the rookie podium.

The second-place finish matched the result he achieved in the first race of the first round, and was followed up with points finishes in the second and third races. After two rounds and six races of the highly competitive and challenging series he is in the top five of the table and well positioned at the halfway point in the competition.

Round three, with three more races, will take place at the Dubai Autodrome circuit in two weeks’ time, with the penultimate round returning to Abu Dhabi on the 14th February and the final round now scheduled to take place at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, from 26th to the 28th February.