Open Menu

Folk Crafts Tell Egyptian Tales At Sharjah Heritage Days

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The Egyptian pavilion at Sharjah Heritage Days showcases a range of crafts, each telling a story of Egypt’s rich cultural history and craftsmanship. These handicrafts reflect generations of artisans and their artistry, precision, and distinctive local character, bringing to life the symbols, images, and meanings of life from ancient times to the present.

Shaimaa El-Naggar from Sohag presented the craft of Upper Egypt Talli, embroidery with gold and silver threads, often used on fabrics like silk, linen, and cotton for special occasions. This art has expanded beyond weddings to other celebratory moments in Egyptian life.

Mabrouk Mohamed Abu Shaheen showcased Kilim Fuwa, a craft using sheep wool woven on cotton to create products like bags, tablecloths, and home decor.

The craft has been passed down for over 200 years, with Fuwa from Kafr El-Sheikh standing out for its heritage.
Nasreen Ahmed Attia shared the beauty of Khayamiya, carnival fabric adorned with Pharaonic, Coptic, and Islamic engravings. The fabric is used for large event tents and small items like tablecloths and murals, capturing Egypt’s artistic diversity.

Artists like Dr Manar Abdel Razek, Aya Hassan, and Hamdia Attia contributed with beadwork and embroidery showcasing traditional Upper Egyptian weaving (Naqada friquet). These crafts feature intricate patterns of feathers, triangles, and symbols, providing visitors with an unforgettable cultural experience.

Related Topics

Egypt Sharjah Sohag Gold Silver Cotton Event From Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

5 minutes ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

5 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

2 hours ago
 Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Ma ..

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential p ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region

2 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tour ..

UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

3 hours ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East