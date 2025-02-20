Folk Crafts Tell Egyptian Tales At Sharjah Heritage Days
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 01:30 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The Egyptian pavilion at Sharjah Heritage Days showcases a range of crafts, each telling a story of Egypt’s rich cultural history and craftsmanship. These handicrafts reflect generations of artisans and their artistry, precision, and distinctive local character, bringing to life the symbols, images, and meanings of life from ancient times to the present.
Shaimaa El-Naggar from Sohag presented the craft of Upper Egypt Talli, embroidery with gold and silver threads, often used on fabrics like silk, linen, and cotton for special occasions. This art has expanded beyond weddings to other celebratory moments in Egyptian life.
Mabrouk Mohamed Abu Shaheen showcased Kilim Fuwa, a craft using sheep wool woven on cotton to create products like bags, tablecloths, and home decor.
The craft has been passed down for over 200 years, with Fuwa from Kafr El-Sheikh standing out for its heritage.
Nasreen Ahmed Attia shared the beauty of Khayamiya, carnival fabric adorned with Pharaonic, Coptic, and Islamic engravings. The fabric is used for large event tents and small items like tablecloths and murals, capturing Egypt’s artistic diversity.
Artists like Dr Manar Abdel Razek, Aya Hassan, and Hamdia Attia contributed with beadwork and embroidery showcasing traditional Upper Egyptian weaving (Naqada friquet). These crafts feature intricate patterns of feathers, triangles, and symbols, providing visitors with an unforgettable cultural experience.
