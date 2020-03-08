UrduPoint.com
Follow-Up Committee Of The Initiatives Of The UAE President" Reviews Projects Worth AED2 Billion

Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President" reviews projects worth AED2 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) During its regular meeting, the "Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President" reviewed a series of construction and development projects in regions around the country worth AED2 billion.

The approved projects include the construction of 379 houses in Al Khawaneej district in Dubai between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, costing AED501 million.

During the meeting, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and chaired by Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi , General Director of the Court, the committee was briefed about the progress of the Sheikh Khalifa Specialist Hospital Project in Fujairah, which is expected to be completed in February 2021 at a cost of AED865.9 million.

The 292-bed hospital, which covers an area of 83,965-square meters, will help in the treatment of victims of disasters and serious accidents.

The committee also approved two environmental projects worth AED119 million, which are part of a series of comprehensive national waste management projects.

The first project is the restoration of the Julfar Landfill in Ras Al Khaimah costing AED61.3 million, while the second is the construction of a central sewage treatment plant in Dibba Al Fujairah and the upgrading of landfills in Al Hail, Dana, Al Bidiyah and Hilla in Fujairah, at a cost of AED57.7 million.

The committee also discussed the upgrading of the city landfill in Umm Al Qaiwain, which is expected to cost AED29.3 million.

The committee then approved road, lighting, flood water and sewage plant projects in many regions around the country. costing a total of AED503 million.

