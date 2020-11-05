Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President signs sponsorship agreement with UAE Pro League

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President signed a sponsorship agreement with the UAE Pro League in a pioneering step aimed at strengthening relations between the two parties, in a way that contributes to achieving more distinctive and developmental steps in general and in the football sector in particular, which is considered the most popular sport in the country.

The agreement was signed by Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Technical Committee Chairman of UAE President’s Initiatives Committee, on behalf of Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General Director of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President, and Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi, UAE Pro League Chairman.

The sponsorship announcement was made during a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the two sides at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Technical Committee Chairman of UAE President’s Initiatives Committee, Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi, UAE Pro League Chairman, Mohammed Mohammed Saleh, Director General of Federal Electricity and Water Authority and member of the Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President, Engineer Ali Jassim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Initiatives Affairs Office and member of the Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, and Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, UAE Pro League board members, and Waleed Al Hosani, UAE Pro League CEO.

The sponsorship agreement aligns with the strategic plan of the Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President, which seeks to support the joint efforts of the sports organizations in the UAE, and the UAE Pro League’s strategy aimed at developing the local community through football.

The sponsorship terms included cooperation through launching of development initiatives, as well as media campaigns aimed at promoting culture, sports and athletic affiliation in particular, as well as participating in national events and initiatives that attract fans, working with clubs to develop services provided to fans in stadiums, and distributing prizes in the UAE Pro League competitions. The sponsorship agreement also emphasized the importance of strengthening the social role of clubs through purposeful initiatives, organizing communication platforms with fans, and working alongside schools and universities to consolidate the foundations of sports culture and athletic affiliation, in addition to launching online leagues to attract interested groups.

Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General Director of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President, described the partnership agreement as an important step, through which both parties seek to confirm the great support for sports and the football sector in particular.

He said, "The vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the follow up of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, have always put Emirati people first, as they are considered the ultimate goal of development, whether for the present or the future."

"Our Primary goal, set by the President, is to build the nation and the Emirati citizens as they are considered the real wealth of the nation, as the UAE, through the course of the union, had many bright models for building a modern state that derives determination from the past to build a path for the present and for a brighter future, which can only be achieved through an integrated strategic vision for development."

Al Suwaidi explained that the citizens’ interests constitute the main driver for the Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President, and added, "we have found in the Pro League the ideal partner to contribute together in securing the elements needed to help in the development of the sport and its advancement to the international levels."

In turn, Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi, UAE Pro League Chairman, said, "The agreement aims to confirm the bonds of cooperation between the sports sector in general and the football sector in particular, and the committee, which is known for its important role in developing all sectors." He added, "we follow the approach of our wise government that focuses on development, and is always looking for a better future, and seeks to help the advancements of various sectors, and this agreement reflects this vision in the development of football."

Al Junaibi added, "the President’s initiatives comprise all fields and make us the happiest people. These initiatives extended to the sports sector in general and football in particular, as we are witnessing today the signing of this agreement, which will contribute to the development of football in the country through promotional and community initiatives, improving fan attendance and offering valuable prizes, in addition to consolidating the principles of sports culture in society. We seek along with the Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President to serve all sectors of the society, and we look forward to continuing the success journey."

The UAE Pro League was established in 2008, and joined the World Leagues Forum in 2019, and have a network of strategic partnerships within the sports professionalism framework. It has also accomplished many achievements during its career and won several awards, most notably: The Best Football Organisation recognized by the AFC in 2017, and the Asia’s Best Inspiring League by SPIA in 2018.

The Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President was launched in June 2005 under the name of the "Executive Committee for Remote Areas projects and Public Utilities", before it was renamed to the "Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President" in May 2011.

The aim of establishing the UAE President’s Initiatives Committee was to translate His Highness’ vision of securing a decent and stable life for citizens, by providing adequate housing, health, and educational facilities, or in terms of providing and developing modern, strong and comprehensive infrastructure, that includes electricity, water, bridges and road networks.