Follow-Up Committee of UAE President Initiatives implements strategic road networks worth AED1.950 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) The Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President has completed the construction works of a number of road networks and strategic development projects that shorten the distance and time between the country's various regions and emirates, with a total cost of AED1.950 billion and a gross length of 112 kilometres.

The move comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The strategic road projects include a network of tracks, roads, intersections and bridges in three main axes, including the following: 1. The first axis is Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, a new route that represents an extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Road (E84) leading to the Emirate of Fujairah.

This axis extends from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) and continues through the Mleiha area and then Al Madam area in the Emirate of Sharjah and ends in Al Shuwaib area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The length of this route is 52 km, with three lanes in each direction, with a design speed of 140 km/h.

This axis also includes the construction of three main intersections with Sharjah Road, in addition to seven flyover-bridge intersections to provide free traffic in all directions.

2. The second axis is Al-Watan Road, which represents a direct connection route, with three lanes in each direction, with a length of 42 km and a design speed of 120 km/h.

This axis extends from the Hatta area, passing through the Masfout area in the Emirate of Ajman, the Almunaee area and the mountains of Wadi Al Qor in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and intersects with the first axis, which represents the extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Road in the Mleiha area in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This road consists of two parts. The first includes improving the lane and raising the efficiency of the current Sharjah-Kalba Road/E102 to Hatta to become three lanes in each direction instead of two, with a length of 18 km.

As for the second part, it includes the construction of a new lane as an extension of the first road, with a length of 24 km. The lane will pass through mountainous areas (Wadi Al Qour mountain) in Ras Al Khaimah, to meet the first axis, which is Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in the Maliha area.

3. The third axis is the Dubai-Hatta Road, which includes the development and upgrading of the current Dubai-Hatta road between Nizwa and Al Madam areas within the Emirate of Sharjah, with three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, at a 120 km/h speed. The length of this lane is 18 km.

The road includes the construction of an upper crossing for vehicles in the Madam area and two bridges over the Madam roundabout. The project also includes the development of the current lower crossing leading to Al Nizwa area and the construction of four pedestrian bridges in the Madam area.

The project aims to improve traffic safety and the flow of vehicles on the road.

The new roads - whose implementation was supervised by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Etihad Water and Electricity company - will shorten the distance and time between areas. The second axis, with a sector (part) of the first axis, will shorten the distance between Al Madam roundabout and the Hatta area from 115 km to 95 km, reducing the flight time by 30 minutes.

In addition, the first axis will contribute to shortening the distance between Al Shiwayb area and the Emirate of Fujairah from 115 km to 93 km, which will reduce the journey time by 15 minutes.