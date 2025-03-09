Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in South Sudan

JUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates has inaugurated the Madhol Field Hospital in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal state of the Republic of South Sudan.

The event was attended by several ministers and officials from both the UAE and South Sudan, and international organisations.

The opening of the hospital – under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council – underscores the UAE's humanitarian commitment to developing and supporting communities in need and those facing challenges in accessing essential services, especially urgent healthcare and proper treatment, which is a fundamental requirement for all segments of society, including men, women, and children.

This is particularly significant in light of ongoing health challenges, such as the spread of malaria caused by insufficient medical services and inadequate access to medication. As a result, Madhol Field Hospital will play a key role in improving the quality of healthcare in South Sudan.

During his speech at the hospital’s inauguration, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed that the developmental and charity projects implemented by the UAE are a fundamental aspect of the country’s commitment to supporting communities in need. The UAE’s initiatives are carried out in close collaboration with the relevant international organisations, focusing on international priority projects such as education and healthcare.

He stated, “The inauguration of Madhol Field Hospital embodies the legacy of generosity and giving established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and also reflects the visionary leadership focusing on development and solidarity of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, in addressing healthcare challenges and providing sustainable solutions to regions struggling with significant shortages in access to essential healthcare services.”

He added, “The UAE is dedicated to empowering communities through humanitarian and development projects, as well as individuals through skills development. Today, as we celebrate with South Sudan and reap the benefits of our strong bilateral relations and deep-rooted values, we announce the inauguration of Madhol Field Hospital, which has a 100-bed capacity, and several specialised clinics to treat approximately two million people from the host community, South Sudanese returning from Sudan, and Sudanese refugees in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.”

Sheikh Shakhboot emphasised that this hospital is the third healthcare facility built by the UAE to provide medical services to Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries. The facility follows the successful establishment of two field hospitals in Amdjarass and Abéché, Chad.

He added, "Since its founding, humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians, particularly the sick, children, the elderly, and women, have served as the foundation of the UAE's policy." In this regard, the UAE has been resolute in its position in relation to the crisis in Sudan since April 2023.

The country’s Primary focus remains on addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation, and adopting an approach prioritising civilians’ requirements and fulfilling their needs.”

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot underscored the UAE’s steadfast and unwavering commitment to support all efforts to address this catastrophic crisis, and to work alongside regional and international partners to ensure stability and peace for the Sudanese people, reflecting the core values of humanitarian solidarity deeply rooted in the UAE’s leadership and people.

He continued, “The UAE announced an additional USD 200 million of aid during the High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan, held in Addis Ababa. The conference, the first to be held for Sudan this year, will serve as a catalyst for future conferences that are scheduled to assist the people of Sudan. The additional aid reflects the UAE’s unwavering and continuous support for the Sudanese people.

“Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has provided more than US$600 million to support a humanitarian response. Furthermore, the UAE has provided US$3.5 billion of humanitarian aid over the past 10 years to the people of Sudan, affirming the country’s unwavering commitment to support people in need during crises.”

For his part, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, underlined that the bilateral relations between the two countries are entering new levels of cooperation across various fields and sectors. The healthcare sector is regarded as a global priority that aligns with Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on promoting good health and well-being.

This is achieved through the establishment of medical infrastructure, including public hospitals and specialised centres, and the development of health systems - all aimed at capacity building and development, and addressing future challenges, such as the spread of diseases and epidemics. Madhol Field Hospital will aim to provide essential medical services and treatments to various segments in Madhol region and surrounding areas.

For his part, Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative for South Sudan, said, “We express our appreciation to the UAE for its leading international humanitarian efforts in enhancing the healthcare sector in Africa, through several projects and initiatives. These include the construction of hospitals to meet the needs of millions and improve various healthcare services. The opening of Madhol Field Hospital today stands as one of the UAE’s projects aimed at serving people from various surrounding regions, including refugees.”

For his part, Simon Uber Mawut, Governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, said, “Today is the moment we have been waiting for, and we thank the UAE for constructing Madhol Field Hospital, which will aim to address health challenges in our region. Today is a historic day for the residents of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state and the entire region.”