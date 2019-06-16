UrduPoint.com
Food Aid Convoy Reaches Yemen's Ad Duraihimi

Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

AD DURAIHIMI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The UAE today dispatched a food aid convoy to several villages in Ad Duraihimi District along Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, as part of its ongoing support for the Yemeni people.

An ERC representative in the Red Sea Coast said that the aid included 2,000 food parcels, which were distributed in the villages of Glefqa, Kadhaf, Al Hazar, Al Mabrak, Taif, Bukhari, Al Kuwaisi, Al Maraybah and Qabasiyah.

The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributed 83,000 food parcels during the first half of 2019, the Year of Tolerance.

