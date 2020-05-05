UrduPoint.com
Food And Beverage Facilities Should Coordinate With Local Authorities Before Welcoming Customers: ADDED

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:45 PM

Food and beverage facilities should coordinate with local authorities before welcoming customers: ADDED

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has affirmed that owners of restaurants, cafeterias and food outlets across Abu Dhabi, whether they are located inside or outside malls and shopping centres, should not receive customers without prior coordination with local departments with regards to compliance with the guidelines related to the health practices and preventive measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, infection.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said the latest circular provides the rules that will help facilitate the reopening of these food and beverage facilities and enable them to provide services to the community in accordance with the regulations on protecting the health and safety of individuals.

According to the circular, operations of restaurants should include frequent implementation of practices such as sterilization and other preventive measures to maintain hygiene and cleanliness of cooking utensils, food carts and places where they prepare and serve meals through use of disinfectants and sterilizers as well as disposable and single-use materials.

He emphasised that food and beverage facilities should not welcome customers without prior coordination with the local concerned authorities.

He added that ADDED pays special attention to this vital sector as it serves a large segment of the community and there should be a strict scrutiny to ensure these outlets comply with instructions after which the ADDED would look into applications for resumption of services.

