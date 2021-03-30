Food and Water Security Office launches reports on â€˜Future of Foodâ€™ and â€˜Global Grains Marketâ€™

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The Food and Water Security Office has announced that the â€˜Future of Foodâ€™ and the â€˜Global Grains Marketâ€™ monthly reports are now available through the following links: https://foodsecurity.gov.ae/en/publications/future-of-food; https://foodsecurity.gov.ae/en/publications/grains-report The â€˜Future of Foodâ€™ report is aimed at enhancing a knowledge-based economy and provide a comprehensive overview of the UAEâ€™s food security landscape and achievements made in the food security sector in the UAE over the past three years.

The monthly â€˜Global Grains Marketâ€™ report introduces all partners in the UAE to up-to-date information regarding the status and prices of grain trade in foreign markets.

The reports, which were launched during UAE Month of Reading, were compiled based on the fact that food security is one of the most important priorities of the UAEâ€™s leadership and an essential pillar for development efforts in all fields. They also serve as a knowledge resource for all stakeholders and community members about the efforts of the Food and Water Security Office, as well as the latest trends and developments in global grain markets â€“ a leading strategic crop locally and internationally.

The â€˜Future of Foodâ€™ report reiterates that food security has been a strategic priority of successive leaders of the UAE, including the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. As per His Highness the Presidentâ€™s directives, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have worked on leading many initiatives and efforts to enhance food security in the country at all levels.

Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, said, "Enhancing food security is one of the most important strategic directions for the UAE in order for the nation to continue achieving sustainable development and to ensure a bright future for forthcoming generations. The UAEâ€™s wise leadership has provided all the resources and capabilities to achieve the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy and ensure its citizens and residents have access to safe, sufficient and nutritious food for an active and healthy lifestyle at affordable prices at all times. This, in turn, helps transform the UAE into a world-leading hub for innovation-based food security by 2051.

"

She added, "For its part, the Global Grains Market report reflects our commitment to keep our strategic partners informed about global prices of grains, which helps them take appropriate measures, research available opportunities, and select potential alternatives if required. Our efforts aim to ensure all strategic commodities are available in UAE markets at all times."

The â€˜Future of Foodâ€™ report highlights the UAEâ€™s efforts to enhance food security in the last 3 years. It also provides an overview of the National Food Security Strategy, as well as an introduction to the role of the Emirates Food Security Council and the Food Security Alliance in the national food ecosystem.

Other initiatives and ventures from the Food and Water Security Office that the report covers include the Nutrition Labelling Policy and the National Nutrition Guidelines, along with several pioneering food and agricultural projects centred on agricultural technology â€“ â€˜AgTechâ€™ â€“ one of the most important food security trends in the UAE and highlights major success stories of the private sector in the field of agtech.

The report also showcases the efforts made to advance research and development in food security, highlighting the role of various local and Federal government entities in that regard.

The â€˜Future of Foodâ€™ report devotes a special section to address the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on food security in the UAE, the UAEâ€™s efforts in combating the crisis, and its work to keep pace with changes and emergencies in the future. In the same context, the report sheds light on the law regulating the Strategic Stocks of Food Commodities during the pandemic, and the formation of the AgriTech Sector Development Team.

The monthly â€˜Global Grains Marketâ€™ report sheds light on major developments that have occurred in global grain markets, outlining expected changes in prices, available quantities, and agricultural output of various countries, among other factors.

The report is an effective tool helping food-sector institutions and companies in their decision making. The Food and Water Security Office aims to provide critical information to the establishments that rely on these commodities in their commercial operations.

The report is based on a set of inputs and references from multiple sources, including open data sources, the United Nationsâ€™ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS).