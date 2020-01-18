(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) The UAE Minister of State for Food Security, Mariam Hareb Almheiri, visited a farmer's market in Abu Dhabi's Al Shahama on Friday, in a bid to support local farmers and their produce.

During her tour, Almheiri expressed her pride in the local farmers and their produce, adding that local agriculture and farming helps boost the UAE's agenda to become a food secure nation. "Food markets provide us with an educational opportunity to better understand food security needs that impact social and economic development," she added.

The minister lauded the Abu Dhabi government's initiatives towards garnering sustainable agricultural practices, adding that the agricultural industry in the emirate has witnessed quantitative leaps.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the farmer's market features fresh fruit and vegetables by local and organic farmers. The market is taking place at Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi.