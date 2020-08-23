Food, water security among UAE Government priorities for post-COVID-19 period: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) "Food and water security are among the priorities of the UAE Government for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period, and the objective is to launch specialist initiatives that will ensure our readiness to confront all types of crises," according to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"The global coronavirus crisis has enabled us to adopt a comprehensive vision aimed at handling challenges, and we should capitalise on this moment to strengthen our food and water security," he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made his statement during a meeting held to review the country’s efforts to reinforce its food and water security, following the announcement of the new structure of the UAE Cabinet for the post- COVID-19 period. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed instructed Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, to monitor the national reserves, invest in food technologies, establish international partnerships, and implement practical solutions to the challenges facing the UAE.

"Our food and water security is part of our national security, and the sustainability of our food and water resources will ensure our sustainable development," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed, noting that protecting the country’s prosperity requires national awareness of ways of harnessing resources and capacities to create a comprehensive and self-sufficient system.

The UAE’s efforts to strengthen its food and water security are part of the Federal government’s work to ensure the country’s readiness for future changes, capitalise on its achievements during the coronavirus pandemic, and continue the success of national authorities in establishing comprehensive working teams that can undertake the necessary procedures to provide food supplies in local markets. The government is also keen to find practical solutions for reinforcing water security, and to fulfil the needs of agricultural projects supported by appropriate technologies.

During the meeting, Almheiri highlighted the key efforts and initiatives aimed at strengthening the UAE’s food and water security and presented a strategic plan for this portfolio, while pointing out that the country’s leadership has a vision to foresee the future, and aims to harness all national capacities to find practical solutions for future global issues related to social and economic stability.

"The food and water security portfolio is critical and requires supporting various national efforts, as it represents the cornerstone of the UAE’s sustainable development and resources management," she said.

Almheiri noted that the work involved in the portfolio, included managing national strategic reserves, supporting research and development, and promoting global partnerships and international representations. She also affirmed that strategic food and water security indexes rely on the sustainability of water resources and access to water.