UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football Fans To Be Allowed To Attend Matches Of Asian Qualifiers: UAEFA

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Football fans to be allowed to attend matches of Asian Qualifiers: UAEFA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has decided to allow the audience to attend the Group G matches in the World Cup Asian Qualifiers, which will be held at Zabeel and Al Maktoum Stadiums, from 3rd to 15th June, with a 30 percent of the available seats of the stadiums.

The decision came after coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the UAEFA said in a statement today.

The association said that the attendees should be vaccinated and must show the letter (E) through the "Al Hosn" application, and those who show a "star" from clinical trials along with a negative PCR test for a period not exceeding 48 hours from the day of the match.

The UAEFA also highlighted the importance of fully adhering to the precautionary measures, wearing masks, physical distancing, among other measures.

This decision aims to support the national team in the qualifying mission and to allow fans to attend and support the players closely, maintaining precautionary measures that ensure the safety of everyone.

Related Topics

Football World UAE Dubai June From Asia

Recent Stories

The best design smartphone, realme 8 is all set to ..

2 minutes ago

PM strongly condemns recent terrorist attacks  on ..

5 minutes ago

ILO to celebrate 2021 as year to eliminate child l ..

9 minutes ago

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before ..

12 minutes ago

Minsk, Moscow Elaborating Joint Response to Wester ..

12 minutes ago

Ambiguity free laws necessary for protection of ch ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.