Football fans to be allowed to attend matches of Asian Qualifiers: UAEFA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has decided to allow the audience to attend the Group G matches in the World Cup Asian Qualifiers, which will be held at Zabeel and Al Maktoum Stadiums, from 3rd to 15th June, with a 30 percent of the available seats of the stadiums.

The decision came after coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the UAEFA said in a statement today.

The association said that the attendees should be vaccinated and must show the letter (E) through the "Al Hosn" application, and those who show a "star" from clinical trials along with a negative PCR test for a period not exceeding 48 hours from the day of the match.

The UAEFA also highlighted the importance of fully adhering to the precautionary measures, wearing masks, physical distancing, among other measures.

This decision aims to support the national team in the qualifying mission and to allow fans to attend and support the players closely, maintaining precautionary measures that ensure the safety of everyone.