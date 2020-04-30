UrduPoint.com
Footballers, Referees Volunteering In SEHA COVID-19 Screening Centres

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-19 screening centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association has underlined his full support for the efforts made by relevant national authorities to confront COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Rashid praised the national campaign, titled, "The UAE Volunteers," which aims to promote the concept of volunteering and highlight the necessity of cohesion between government entities, the private sector, and all segments of society to overcome the current health crisis.

"The participation of the association in the campaign, through players, referees and everyone involved in the game, is part of its social responsibility. Safety is the slogan we have adopted since the start of this health crisis when we launched an initiative, titled, ‘Our championship is your Safety’," he said.

In cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the Association participated in the volunteering campaign with a number of players, football referees and coaches from various national clubs and the UAE National Team.

Mohammed Hawas Al Sadid, CEO of the Ambulatory Healthcare Services at SEHA, said, "We commend the volunteers of the association working in COVID-19 screening centres around the UAE. This step has had a positive impact not only on volunteers fighting COVID-19 on the front line but also on our employees, who believe that the entire society is standing by with them in word and deed.

"

Ali Khasif, the goalkeeper of the UAE national team and the Al Jazira Club, who worked in a testing centre in Fujairah, said that volunteering in this crisis is a national duty, noting that volunteering, especially during the current circumstances, has given him new experience and skills.

Professional football referee, Dr. Ammar Al-Junaibi, who is volunteering at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi in his capacity as a dentist, highlighted the importance of helping, even in a limited way, so that the competent authorities in the country can combat the coronavirus.

Hamid Abdullah, goalkeeper of Al Wasl Club, expressed his happiness at volunteering at a screening centre in Dubai to help detect new cases of coronavirus. He said that fieldwork instilled in him positive energy because, through his work, he is serving his country, which is doing its best to limit the spread of the virus.

Referee Najat Hassan Al Balushi, who is volunteering at a screening centre in the emirate of Fujairah, expressed pride at being able to serve her country during this sensitive period, which requires concerted efforts and cooperation of all institutions and individuals.

