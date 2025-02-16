For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, stated the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) has - since it was launched in 1993 - evolved into one of the world’s premier defence exhibitions, a platform where nations, industry leaders, and military professionals engage in dialogue, demonstrate

cutting-edge technology, and build partnerships for a more secure world.

‘’Building on this legacy, it is crucial to recognise that security in the modern era extends far beyond traditional defence—it now encompasses the resilience of supply chains, the integrity of information, and the strategic use of space capabilities,'' said Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei in his keynote inaugural address at the International Defence Conference 2025, held in Abu Dhabi today.

‘’In a world where global disruptions can halt supply chains in an instant, security is no longer just about protection—it is about preparedness and adaptability. The ability to anticipate risks, diversify logistics networks, and integrate advanced technologies is what will keep nations and industries resilient,'' he noted.

‘’Here, we are not only discussing these vulnerabilities but also unlocking new pathways for secure and sustainable supply chains that serve both defence and global stability.

Security today is no longer confined to the battlefield. In the digital age, misinformation is a powerful disruptor that shapes perceptions and influences conflicts. The challenge we face is clear: how do we protect the integrity of information in an era where narratives can be manipulated with the click of a button? The answer lies in proactive digital defences, AI-driven threat detection, and strong international cooperation—all of which are areas where

innovation can serve as our greatest ally.''

He said: ‘’Beyond the boundaries of technological progress, we must also prepare for a rapidly evolving frontier—space. What was once the domain of exploration is now central to our communications, defence infrastructure, and global security frameworks. The question is not whether space will influence security, but rather how we ensure its responsible and strategic use for the benefit of humanity.''

‘’ The UAE has long championed peaceful exploration and innovation in space, and through partnerships, research, and investment, we stand committed to shaping policies that balance advancement with security. For the United Arab Emirates security and prosperity are inseparable. we have placed technology, innovation, and strengthening partnerships at the center of our future vision for a safer, more stable world, he concluded.

