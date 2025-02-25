- Home
- Middle East
- Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for Human Right
Forcing People From Their Land Completely Unacceptable: UN High Commissioner For Human Right
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) GENEVA, 25th February, 2025 (WAM) – Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the international system was going through a tectonic shift, and the human rights edifice built up over decades had never been under so much strain.
Addressing the Human Rights Council's fifty-eighth regular session today, Türk repeated his call for an independent investigation into grave violations of international law during the war in Gaza.
‘’Any sustainable solution must be based on accountability, justice, the right to self-determination, and the human rights and dignity. Any suggestion of forcing people from their land was completely unacceptable,'' he affirmed.
Recent Stories
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards
US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petroche ..
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
More Stories From Middle East
-
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for Human Right6 minutes ago
-
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges21 minutes ago
-
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmaceuticals, minerals, d ..36 minutes ago
-
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape51 minutes ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production companies to discuss roa ..1 hour ago
-
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend of 100 fils per share2 hours ago
-
US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petrochemical industry2 hours ago
-
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investment powerhouse2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy's reception of national day2 hours ago
-
Reprographic Rights Conference concludes with key recommendations for strengthening IP protection2 hours ago
-
Xposure experts: Human element vital in storytelling with AI3 hours ago
-
ICESCO, ESRC partner to address global issues3 hours ago