Forcing People From Their Land Completely Unacceptable: UN High Commissioner For Human Right

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for Human Right

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) GENEVA, 25th February, 2025 (WAM) – Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the international system was going through a tectonic shift, and the human rights edifice built up over decades had never been under so much strain.

Addressing the Human Rights Council's fifty-eighth regular session today, Türk repeated his call for an independent investigation into grave violations of international law during the war in Gaza.

‘’Any sustainable solution must be based on accountability, justice, the right to self-determination, and the human rights and dignity. Any suggestion of forcing people from their land was completely unacceptable,'' he affirmed.

