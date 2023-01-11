UrduPoint.com

Foreign Assets Up 0.41% To AED426 Billion In October 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) The total foreign assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) increased on a monthly basis by 0.41 percent to AED426.03 billion at the end of last October, compared to AED424.3 billion in September 2022, an increase equivalent to AED1.73 billion.

The latest statistics of the Central Bank attributed the monthly increase in foreign assets to the increase in bank balances and deposits with banks abroad by 2.2 percent, to reach AED246.42 billion at the end of last October, compared to AED241.

14 billion in September 2022.

Foreign securities within the foreign assets of the Central Bank reached AED121.49 billion at the end of last October, an increase on a monthly basis of about 1.44 percent, compared to AED119.76 billion in September 2022.

CBUAE statistics indicated that other foreign assets reached AED58.12 billion at the end of last October, a decrease on a monthly basis by 8.3 percent, but increased on an annual basis by 22.7 percent, compared to AED47.36 billion in October 2021.

