Foreign Businesses Operating In UAE Grew To 3209 By December 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 by December 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) The total number of Gulf and other foreign companies operating in the UAE grew by 3.5 percent to 3209 by December 2020 compared to November same year, according to the UAE's National Economic Register (NER).

The growth is reflective of the successful business continuity and disaster recovery plans adopted by the UAE amidst the global economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 since the second quarter of 2020.

According to the NER's figures, the number of the branches of Gulf companies operating in the country amounted to 763, while those of other foreign businesses reached 2,446 by the end of December, most of which are based in Dubai.

August saw the registration of the largest number of foreign businesses, according to the NER's statistics.

