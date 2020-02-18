UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Currency Assets Held By UAE Banks Hit AED381 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Foreign currency assets held by UAE banks hit AED381 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) The total foreign Currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE increased to AED381 billion by the end of 2019, a YOY growth of 5 percent from AED363.27 billion, accounting for 29 percent of total deposits held by Emirati banks, which stood at AED1.303 trillion by the end of December, according to figures revealed by the Central Bank of the UAE.

The growth is reflective of the increased investor trust in UAE-based banks by virtue of the country's strong financial system.

As per the country's Primary financial regulator, foreign currency deposits of various terms valued at circa AED245.24 billion by the end of 2019, a YOY growth of 6.8 pct.

Foreign demand deposits hit AED115.9 billion by end of December, a 10 percent growth on year, while savings deposits picked up 18 percent to AED19.77 billion over the same reference period.

The rest of deposits, which total AED922 billion, are held in Dirham, according to the CBUAE statistics.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same December 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives German parliamentary deleg ..

2 minutes ago

Shamma bint Sultan highlights growing earth emerge ..

47 minutes ago

Delegation Of Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And In ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Finnish Ambassador

2 hours ago

Head coaches identify their potential star perform ..

3 hours ago

AJK CPEC projects being brought back on track, Cor ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.