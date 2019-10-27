Foreign diplomats to partake in ‘Your Journey in the UAE' programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) Twelve senior foreign diplomats are participating in the 'Your Journey in the United Arab Emirates' programme, a global communications training organised by the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA. The programme aims to create bridges of communication and enhancing relations among its participants.

The training course, which will bring together diplomats from the ministries of foreign affairs of Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Gabon, Kenya, Pakistan, South Africa, Uruguay and Uzbekistan, seeks to enable attendees to develop essential skills so they might excel in their roles, as well as to boost their performance through knowledge and expertise-sharing sessions.

Held from 27th to 31st October 2019, the programme addresses four key areas: Nation Branding and Soft Power, UAE History and Culture, UAE Public and Cultural Diplomacy, and UAE Foreign Policy. An interactive panel discussion on peace-making in the middle East is also part of the agenda.

The carefully designed curriculum immerses participants in a dynamic and interactive learning environment that combines lectures, hands-on training and discussions, with a focus on cooperative learning and problem-solving.

The schedule also features visits to cultural sites, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

During the launch of the programme, Bernardino León, Director-General of the EDA, said, "The continuous drive for excellence and innovation is deeply ingrained in the UAE’s DNA. Hence, it gives us great pleasure to convene these elite diplomats, as we strive to re-enforce the guiding principles and success story of the country. ‘Your Journey in the UAE’ provides an ideal platform for diplomatic training and the exchange of best practices."

Through its executive training programmes, the EDA seeks to prepare diplomats for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow. The academy provides theoretical knowledge and practical experience to inspire future leaders to become the driving force of future international strategic initiatives.