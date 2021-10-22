UrduPoint.com

Foreign Investment Into China Expected To Top $160 Bn In 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) Foreign investment into China is expected to exceed 1 trillion Yuan ($160 billion) this year, Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Friday.

Zong Changqing, director-general of the department of foreign investment administration of the Ministry of Commerce on Friday told a news conference that a recent survey conducted by the ministry among 3,000 key foreign enterprises showed about 93.3 percent of them are optimistic about their future development in China.

According to some reports released by foreign chambers of commerce such as that of the United States, the European Union, and Japan, nearly two-thirds of US enterprises, 59 percent of European enterprises, and 36.

6 percent of Japanese enterprises plan to expand their investment in China, he said.

Foreign investment flows into China have achieved substantial growth in the first three quarters, and the ministry expects the scale of foreign investment in the whole year will exceed 1 trillion if things remain normal, he said.

