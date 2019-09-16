Foreign Minister of Mozambique meets with UAE Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) José Antonio Bchico, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, received, Khalid Ibrahim Shehil, UAE Ambassador to Mozambique, in the ministry’s headquarters in the capital, Maputo.

During the meeting, Shehil conveyed the greetings of H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Bchico while congratulating the government and people of Mozambique for the final peace agreement signed recently by the government and the Renamo opposition party.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the relations between the UAE and Mozambique, especially their economic and social relations, as well as ways of developing them through adopting relevant legal mechanisms, for the benefit of the two countries.