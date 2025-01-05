Open Menu

Foreign Minister Of Qatar Meets Syrian High-level Delegation

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 06:33 PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, met on Sunday with a high-level Syrian delegation currently visiting Qatar.

The delegation included Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Syrian administration; Murhaf Abu Qasra, Minister of Defense; and Anas Khattab, Head of the Intelligence Service.

According to Qatar news Agency (QNA), talks during the meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation and ways to bolster them. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Syria, with a focus on enhancing Qatari humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people. The discussions extended to a range of issues of mutual concern.

