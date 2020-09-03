Foreign Ministers of UAE, Austria discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed prospects of further enhancing relations in all fields, including economic, investment, trade, energy, oil and aviation, with Austria in a phone call with Alexander Schallenberg, Austrian Foreign Minister.

During the call, the two top diplomats exchanged latest regional and international developments, and reviewed a number of issues of common interest, including the situation in Iran.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Schallenberg discussed their countries' efforts to curb the repercussions of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

They pledged to collaborate in supporting global efforts to find a vaccine for the virus.

The Austrian FM reiterated his country's welcome to the UAE-Israeli Peace Accord, stressing its role in promoting stability in the region and achieving prosperity for its people.

Sheikh Abdullah, in turn, emphasised Austria's prominent role in consolidating the foundations of stability and peace in the region. He also reiterated the distinguished ties between both countries, and their common keenness to develop them in all fields.