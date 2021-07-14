UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministry Holds Farewell Ceremony For Luxembourg, Sweden Ambassadors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), today morning held a farewell party for Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg to the UAE, and Henrik Landerholm, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of their tenure in the country.

During the ceremony, which was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighted the depth of the existing bilateral relations between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Kingdom of Sweden.

She also praised the efforts of both ambassadors during their work in the country and contributed to strengthening the relations between their two countries and the UAE in various fields.

Cardoso, in turn, thanked the UAE foreign ministry and all officials in the country for the support and cooperation she received, which contributed to facilitating her work, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Henrik also expressed his appreciation to the officials of the ministry and the cooperation he received to facilitate his work, which had a great impact in consolidating the ties between the two countries.

At the end of the ceremony, Almehrezi presented the two ambassadors with a souvenir, wishing them all success in their upcoming work.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country, as well as several officials from the ministry.

