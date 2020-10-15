Foreign Ministry organises workshop on women, peace and security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has organised a virtual workshop on women, peace and security with the participation of senior representatives of UN Women, the General Women's Union, and the European Union.

The workshop was attended by Saeed Rashed Al Hebsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the MoFAIC; Gabriel Munuera Vinals, Head of the Arab Peninsula section in the European External Action Service; Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE; and Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women UAE Liaison Office for the GCC. Representatives from the Human Rights Department at MOFAIC, EU Commission, and the UAE Embassy in Brussels also attended the workshop.

During the workshop, best practices were exchanged in building women’s capacity in the peace and security sectors.

The country's representative highlighted the UAE's efforts in support of women's roles in peace and security with a focus on initiatives by H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to empower women in peace and security, including the training programme organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence in cooperation with UN Women and the General Women’s Union.

Representatives of the European Union also reviewed the European Union Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, its efforts to support the file, training mechanisms within missions, and joint security and defence trainings.

The organisation of the workshop came in conjunction with the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and within the framework of programmes organised by the UAE National Human Rights Committee in cooperation with countries and regional and international organisations.