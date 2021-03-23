Foreign Ministry organises workshop with European Commission on trade and human rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has organised a virtual workshop with the European Commission on trade and human rights, which aims to exchange experiences and best practices in the field of protecting human rights in business.

The workshop was attended by Saeed Al Hebsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at MoFAIC; Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Mahmoud Al-Burai, Dubai Government advisor and Chairman of the middle East Centre for Cities; Gabriel Munuera Vinals, Head of the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq Division at the European External Action Service, and a number of experts and specialists in the European Commission.

During the workshop, the participants discussed laws and regulations that contribute to protecting human rights. Both sides also discussed training and rehabilitation programmes to enhance the ability of workers to identify, report, and combat human rights violations.

Representatives of the European Commission explained policy developments on business and human rights through the Human Rights and Democracy Plan 2020-2024 and European Initiatives for Sustainable Corporate Governance.

In his remarks during the session, Al Hebsi stated, "The UAE remains committed in the activities of the working group on business and human rights and following various resolutions presented in the Human Rights Council. The participation of the UAE in the UN Global Compact on corporate and social responsibility will enrich the policies and strategies that the UAE is developing for its 50th anniversary as a nation."

Al Nuaimi, in turn, briefed the EU delegation on the UAE efforts and legislation to protect the rights of workers, particularly against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, Dr. Al-Burai delivered a comprehensive presentation on the responsibility under the United Nations Global Compact to familiarise companies with the principles of protecting human rights within the framework of national legislation and international conventions.

The workshop came as part of the activities of the UAE-European Human Rights working group and accompanying the preparation of the National Human Rights Plan supervised by the National Human Rights Committee.