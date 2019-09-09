Foreign Ministry receives credentials of new Cypriot Ambassador to UAE

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Yannis Michaelides, the newly appointed Ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE.

The Under-Secretary wished the Ambassador success in performing his duties in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The Cypriot Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which he said enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.