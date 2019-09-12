UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Niger Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Foreign Ministry receives credentials of Niger Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has received a copy of the credentials of Agada Garba, the newly appointed Ambassador of Niger to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Niger ties.

Garba expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

