Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Pakistan's Consul-General

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:45 AM

Foreign Ministry receives credentials of Pakistan&#039;s Consul-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Office in Dubai, has received the credentials of Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Dubai, at the ministry's premises in Dubai.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

