Foreign Ministry Receives EU Ambassador's Credentials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

Foreign Ministry receives EU Ambassador's credentials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today received a copy of the credentials of Andrea Matteo Fontana, the new European Union Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the new ambassador success in his role in strengthening relations between the UAE and the European Union.

Fontana, in turn, expressed his pleasure at representing the Union in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

