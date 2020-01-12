UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formation Of "Emirates Council For Food Security" A Key Step To Achieving Food Security: Mariam Almheiri

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

Formation of "Emirates Council for Food Security" a key step to achieving food security: Mariam Almheiri

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, stated that the decision of the UAE Cabinet to form the "Emirates Council for Food Security," ECFS, is a key step to strengthening the efforts of national authorities to achieve food security, as well as meeting the goals of the National Food Security Strategy.

Almheiri chairs the council, whose membership includes representatives of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Energy and Industry, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of education, and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

"The council embodies the vision of the country’s leadership to encourage cooperation between all national authorities and institutions in achieving food security and creating a platform for managing the implementation of its work, under the framework of a joint vision that identifies relevant challenges and adopts practical solutions," Almheiri said.

Almheiri added that achieving food security and providing healthy food at reasonable prices to everyone, especially at times of emergencies and crises, is a shared responsibility between Federal and local government agencies, the private sector and all members of society, which requires the adoption of a national system supervised by the council.

"The council’s implementation of a national food security governance system will achieve many tangible social and economic benefits up to 2021. These benefits include creating over 16,000 job opportunities around the country, increasing agricultural production by over 100,000 tonnes, achieving economic returns of some AED22 billion, and aligning the government’s efforts with the Water Security Strategy," she noted.

Almheiri praised the efforts of national authorities and institutions and the private sector to bring about tangible change, in cooperation with the UAE Office for Future Food Security, while expressing its goal to strengthen its existing cooperation through the council during the coming period, to achieve the best results.

The council considers common trends in terms of managing the country’s food security system and is the central authority concerned with monitoring the implementation of the Food Security Strategy, along with relevant authorities.

It also submits periodic reports to the UAE Cabinet on the progress of initiatives and projects, and is monitoring the Global Food Security Index and related programmes.

Related Topics

Education Water UAE Job Progress All Government Cabinet Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches ‘Smart Supplier’ app

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

2 hours ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

2 hours ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

2 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.