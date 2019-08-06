UrduPoint.com
Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:45 PM

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Former Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at the age of 67 here on Tuesday night, Asian News International, ANI, reported.

Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following a deterioration in her health. Indian Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had accompanied her in the hospital.

Other Central Ministers Prahlad Patel, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari were some of the top leaders who rushed to the hospital following the news of Swaraj's demise.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Indian general elections, citing health reasons.

During her tenure, Swaraj had been active and popular on Twitter reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress and offering them assistance, said the ANI report.

