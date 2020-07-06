UrduPoint.com
Former Minister, New Ministers Discuss Strategies Of Ministry Of Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Former minister, new ministers discuss strategies of Ministry of Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, former Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Ahmed Beloul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, to discuss the current strategies of the Ministry of Economy.

At the start of the meeting, Al Mansouri congratulated Al Marri, Al Falasi and Al Zeyoudi for earning the trust of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and wished them luck and success.

During the meeting, they also discussed a range of topics of concern to the ministry, including strategic and operational matters, and explored the details of these topics while assessing the full economic picture.

The meeting also addressed the economic issues arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and their effects on local and global economies, as well as the current plans for the new reality.

Al Marri stated that Al Mansouri represents an honourable example and model to follow for everyone serving the country, stating, "Al Mansouri has spent over 15 years working for the UAE’s government and he has served the country in many positions, showing significant efficiency and commitment."

"We will continue adding to the ministry’s achievements, and we will adopt our vision for reinforcing the country’s position as one of the region’s major economies, by drafting policies and strategies that will meet the challenges imposed by the current crisis and maintain the UAE’s overall leadership," he added.

