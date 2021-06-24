UrduPoint.com
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino Dies In Hospital At 61

Thu 24th June 2021

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino, the son of two of the Southeast Asian country's democracy icons, died on Thursday after being hospitalised in Manila.

The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016.

"It is with profound sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of former Pres. Benigno Aquino," Supreme Court justice Marvic Leonen, who was appointed by Aquino in 2012, said in a statement.

The cause of his death was not immediately clear, but he had been hospitalised earlier on Thursday.

Flags were flying at half mast on the senate building in Manila on Thursday.

