UrduPoint.com

Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies In Vatican Monastery Aged 95

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95

VATICAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2022) Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on Saturday, December 31, the Vatican confirmed in a statement, France 24 reported. He was 95.

According to Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the former pope's health had deteriorated in the past several weeks.

Benedict XVI became pope in 2005 and resigned in 2013, citing his "advanced age''.

The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held on Thursday in St. Peterâ€™s Square in the Vatican City at 9:30 a.m. local time, Bruni said.

