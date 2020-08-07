UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Former president of Central African Republic hails Higher Committee of Human Fraternity's efforts to consolidate values of citizenship, equality and peaceful coexistence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) Secretary General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Mohammed Abdelsalam, held a video conference with Catherine Samba-Panza, former president of the Central African Republic, to discuss ways to support the Document on Human Fraternity and spread the values of peace and coexistence.

During the video conference, the Secretary General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity affirmed the Committee's appreciation for the outstanding efforts of the former president in ending the conflict and concluding a permanent peace agreement between the conflicting parties in her country, stressing that the Committee seeks to strengthen cooperation with personalities and institutions with a tangible role in achieving community peace for the good and peace of humanity.

Panza praised the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis with the Sheikh Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi last year, which is one of the most important humanitarian documents.

She also praised the role of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and its inspiring initiatives to implement this document and work to turn it into a tangible reality that affects all peoples and societies through outstanding projects and initiatives, expressing her aspiration to support this lofty humanitarian message and to participate in the efforts of the committee that consolidates the values of citizenship, equality and peaceful coexistence.

