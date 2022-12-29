UrduPoint.com

Former President Of Niger, Grand Mufti Of The Caucasus Join Muslim Council Of Elders In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The Muslim Council of Elders added this year two new members to an existing array of Islamic scholars, experts and specialists who are known for their wisdom, independence and moderateness.

In July 2022, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, issued a decree selecting Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Grand Mufti of the Caucasus, as the newest member of the Council.

Pashazadeh is the spiritual leader of Muslims in Azerbaijan, the Republic of Georgia, and Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Ingushetia, Chechnya, Karachay–Cherkessia, and Adygea in the Russian Federation.

He is also the Chairman of the Baku International Centre for Interfaith and Intercivilisational Cooperation (BCIC), the Co-chair of CIS Interreligious Council, the Chairman of the Advisory Council of Muslim Leaders of CIS and the current Chairman of the Supreme Religious board of Caucasian peoples.

As the leader of Azeri Muslims, he has made concerted efforts to promote interreligious dialogue, tolerance and multiculturalism on a local and international level.

In August 2022, the Grand Imam issued another decree selecting Mahamadou Issoufou, former President of Niger as the newest member of the Council.

Issoufou served as the President of Niger from April 2011 to April 2021. Issoufou was also the prime minister of Niger from 1993 to 1994 and President of the African nation's National Assembly from 1995 to 1996.

The former Nigerien politician is a recipient of the 2020 Ibrahim prize for Achievement in African Leadership for his efforts in the economic development of his country while working for regional stability, as well as his engagement to limit himself to two terms, leading to the first ever democratic transition of power in Niger. He is also a member of the Judging Committee of the 2022 edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The Muslim Council of Elders is an independent international organisation that promotes peace in Muslim communities by discouraging conflict and other issues that lead to divisiveness.

Founded in Abu Dhabi on 19th July 2014, the Council comprises various Muslim scholars known for their wisdom, justice, independence, and moderation. It strives to represent all the forms of Muslim communities and encourages reconciliation to prevent foreign intervention, divisiveness and conflict.

