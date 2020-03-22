Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Football fans from around the world will never forget Lorenzo Sanz, former President of Real Madrid, who passed away yesterday, on Saturday, at the age of 76 after testing positive for coronavirus, Covid-19.

History will remember him for his significant achievements at Real Madrid from 1995 to 2000.

During this period, Sanz acquired many titles, most notably two European Champions League titles in 1998 and 2000, as well as one La Liga title, an International Cup title, and a Spanish Super Cup title, winning five trophies in less than five years. He ran the club from 26th November, 1995, to 16th July, 2000.

Under his presidency, Real Madrid entered an era of profitable business deals and acquired major stars, such as Croatian striker Davor Suker, Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf, French striker Nicolas Anelka, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos and French player Christian Karembeu. Sanz also succeeded in launching Real Madrid tv in 1999.

Sanz also had an indirect relationship with Emirati football, as his son, Fernando Sanz, the former Real Madrid defender, owner of Spanish football club Malaga, and Regional Director of the Dubai-based Spanish League in Asia, the middle East and North Africa, has signed several partnerships and cooperation agreements with the Abu Dhabi sports Council and the Dubai Sports Council, and has a strong friendship with many Emirati sporting officials.

Speaking about his father, Fernando Sanz said that when Lorenzo was President of Real Madrid and Fernando was a defender on the team, he decided to quit the club and his father agreed with this decision. He then moved to Malaga, and when he was asked about his reason, he said that he felt that other players and Real’s administrative staff linked his presence in the club to his father’s presidency, therefore, he decided to leave.

"My father was and still is my role model. He was a unique athlete and a successful businessman, and when I went to join Malaga, it was a small club, compared to Real Madrid. When the club faced a financial crisis, I decided to save it and, therefore, bought it. During that time, my father supported me and I turned from a player to becoming the club’s owner. My father was the main reason for my success," Fernando Sanz said.