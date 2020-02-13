UrduPoint.com
Former Speaker Of US House Of Representatives Visits Wahat Al Karama

Thu 13th February 2020

Former Speaker of US House of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Paul Ryan, the 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, visited on Thursday, Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, welcomed the foreign dignitary.

Paul Ryan went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

He visited the Visitor Centre, Memorial Plaza, and Martyr’s Monument, which consists of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

The tour was concluded with a word written by Paul Ryan in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

