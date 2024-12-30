Open Menu

Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies At 100

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

WASHINGTON DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Former US President Jimmy Carter, a Nobel Peace prize laureate, died at his home in Georgia on Sunday, the Carter Centre, a nonprofit organisation, said. He was 100.

The Carter Centre said there will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington.

These events will be followed by a private interment in Plains, it said.

Final arrangements for the former president's state funeral are still pending.

Carter served as the 39th US president from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his "untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

