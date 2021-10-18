Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

WASHINGTON D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of COVID-19 complications, his family has announced.

He was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican George W Bush.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," BBC reported while quoting a statement of the family.

"We want to thank the medical staff... for their caring treatment," it added.