Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Of COVID Complications
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:15 PM
WASHINGTON D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of COVID-19 complications, his family has announced.
He was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican George W Bush.
"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," BBC reported while quoting a statement of the family.
"We want to thank the medical staff... for their caring treatment," it added.