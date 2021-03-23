Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinated employees of five businesses: Ministry of Human Resources

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 22nd March 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that employees of companies operating in five business categories, who have not taken COVID-19 vaccine, will be required to undergo mandatory PCR testing every 14 days, starting 28th March, 2021.

The five businesses include hotels, restaurants, transport, health and social and individual activities related to laundries, beauty saloons and barbershops.

A circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the decision, made in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), is part of the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus, preserve the health of employees, and keep work environments safe.

The Ministry also requested all private sector entities to encourage their employees to get inoculated, and to coordinate with the competent authorities to ensure that their employees get an access to the vaccine doses.