UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR Mandatory For Unvaccinated Employees Of Five Businesses: Ministry Of Human Resources

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinated employees of five businesses: Ministry of Human Resources

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 22nd March 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that employees of companies operating in five business categories, who have not taken COVID-19 vaccine, will be required to undergo mandatory PCR testing every 14 days, starting 28th March, 2021.

The five businesses include hotels, restaurants, transport, health and social and individual activities related to laundries, beauty saloons and barbershops.

A circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the decision, made in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), is part of the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus, preserve the health of employees, and keep work environments safe.

The Ministry also requested all private sector entities to encourage their employees to get inoculated, and to coordinate with the competent authorities to ensure that their employees get an access to the vaccine doses.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi March All

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister vows to translate Pakistan into tru ..

37 minutes ago

NAB Lahore is declared Red Zone on March 26

37 minutes ago

Switzerland approves J&J Covid vaccine

37 minutes ago

Dozens stage protests over kidnapped students in N ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.