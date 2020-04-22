UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forty-one Outstanding Female GEMS Education Students Honoured With Sheikha Fatima Award For Excellence

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:15 AM

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education students honoured with Sheikha Fatima Award for Excellence

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) GEMS education honoured 41 female students in the UAE with the prestigious Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Excellence. Each of these young achievers represents an inspiring story about academic success and overcoming the odds through sheer determination to surpass all expectations and set new benchmarks.

GEMS Education celebrated the achievements of this year’s winners virtually in an online tribute, honouring its annual commitment to recognise its top-performing female students despite the COVID-19 lockdown. The award includes a scholarship covering a year’s tuition fee for a winner at each GEMS school.

Dino Varkey, Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education, said: "We are delighted to proceed with the 2020 Sheikha Fatima Awards for Excellence. It is important that we continue to acknowledge and honour our winners across GEMS Education for their exceptional academic achievements.

It is critical that we carry on as normal through these unprecedented times. This year it is more important than ever that we showcase our young and empowering female students who will provide a beacon of light for others over the next 12 months, and into the future.

"This year there are 41 female students who have been identified for showing exemplary dedication to learning. They are students who inspire others through their self-discipline, creativity and commitment. These young people are the trailblazers of tomorrow, and as educators, we need to inspire them to help unlock their full potential to think and collaborate to make the world a better place for all."

The Sheikha Fatima Award for Excellence was established by GEMS Education, in 2005 and highlights Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak's role as Mother of the Nation, and her vision to celebrate and support women's achievements and self-determination.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Young Women 2020 All

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

33 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons number of prisoner ..

48 minutes ago

Postponement of Expo 2020 would give time to refle ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 6 ..

1 hour ago

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

1 hour ago

Sarwar promises ration to another 200,000 families ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.