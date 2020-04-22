Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education students honoured with Sheikha Fatima Award for Excellence

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) GEMS education honoured 41 female students in the UAE with the prestigious Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Excellence. Each of these young achievers represents an inspiring story about academic success and overcoming the odds through sheer determination to surpass all expectations and set new benchmarks.

GEMS Education celebrated the achievements of this year’s winners virtually in an online tribute, honouring its annual commitment to recognise its top-performing female students despite the COVID-19 lockdown. The award includes a scholarship covering a year’s tuition fee for a winner at each GEMS school.

Dino Varkey, Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education, said: "We are delighted to proceed with the 2020 Sheikha Fatima Awards for Excellence. It is important that we continue to acknowledge and honour our winners across GEMS Education for their exceptional academic achievements.

It is critical that we carry on as normal through these unprecedented times. This year it is more important than ever that we showcase our young and empowering female students who will provide a beacon of light for others over the next 12 months, and into the future.

"This year there are 41 female students who have been identified for showing exemplary dedication to learning. They are students who inspire others through their self-discipline, creativity and commitment. These young people are the trailblazers of tomorrow, and as educators, we need to inspire them to help unlock their full potential to think and collaborate to make the world a better place for all."

The Sheikha Fatima Award for Excellence was established by GEMS Education, in 2005 and highlights Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak's role as Mother of the Nation, and her vision to celebrate and support women's achievements and self-determination.