Forum For Promoting Peace In Muslim Communities Mourns Wahidudin Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mourns Wahidudin Khan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) The Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities, represented by Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum, and its committees, mourned the Indian Islamic scholar, Shaykh Wahidudin Khan, who dedicated his life to serving islam and promoting peace and love.

In 2015, the forum was honoured to award Khan the " Imam Al Hassan Ibn Ali Peace Award." During the event, Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah said that honouring Khan commemorates his approach to promoting Islam as a religion of peace for over 70 years.

