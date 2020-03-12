‘Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies’ organises consultative forum for scholars from Sahel region in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The "Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies," in cooperation with the Mauritanian government, organised the first consultative forum for scholars from Sahel countries in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, under the slogan, "An invitation to promote peace, tolerance and national reconciliation."

The forum was held under the patronage of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, and chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

The forum was attended by ministers, religious leaders, and heads of Islamic universities in the region’s countries.

In his speech, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah affirmed that the work of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies is based on the UAE’s vision and conviction that there is no future for humanity except through peace and harmony, adding that coexistence is the only option in the region and the world, according to reason, experience and humanity.

In their final statements during the forum, scholars from the Sahel region praised the UAE’s efforts to support peace, tolerance and coexistence in the region while expressing their support for the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the region’s governments to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially the government of Saudi Arabia, based on its sovereign and legal responsibility to care for citizens, residents, pilgrims and visitors.

The participants also announced their intention to send peace convoys throughout the region to save young people from delinquency and promote human reconciliation that rejects discrimination, hatred, religious, ethnic and sectarian discord.

They then called on participating governments and authorities to unite their efforts with intellectuals, scholars and clerics, as well as to adopt the necessary mechanisms to facilitate the movement of the continent's scholars, to counter violent extremism and civil wars in the region.

President Ghazouani met representatives of the delegations participating in the forum at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott, where he expressed his full support for their relevant efforts and initiatives.