UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Forum For Promoting Peace In Muslim Societies’ Organises Consultative Forum For Scholars From Sahel Region In Mauritania

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

‘Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies’ organises consultative forum for scholars from Sahel region in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The "Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies," in cooperation with the Mauritanian government, organised the first consultative forum for scholars from Sahel countries in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, under the slogan, "An invitation to promote peace, tolerance and national reconciliation."

The forum was held under the patronage of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, and chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

The forum was attended by ministers, religious leaders, and heads of Islamic universities in the region’s countries.

In his speech, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah affirmed that the work of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies is based on the UAE’s vision and conviction that there is no future for humanity except through peace and harmony, adding that coexistence is the only option in the region and the world, according to reason, experience and humanity.

In their final statements during the forum, scholars from the Sahel region praised the UAE’s efforts to support peace, tolerance and coexistence in the region while expressing their support for the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the region’s governments to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially the government of Saudi Arabia, based on its sovereign and legal responsibility to care for citizens, residents, pilgrims and visitors.

The participants also announced their intention to send peace convoys throughout the region to save young people from delinquency and promote human reconciliation that rejects discrimination, hatred, religious, ethnic and sectarian discord.

They then called on participating governments and authorities to unite their efforts with intellectuals, scholars and clerics, as well as to adopt the necessary mechanisms to facilitate the movement of the continent's scholars, to counter violent extremism and civil wars in the region.

President Ghazouani met representatives of the delegations participating in the forum at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott, where he expressed his full support for their relevant efforts and initiatives.

Related Topics

World UAE Young Nouakchott Saudi Arabia Mauritania Muslim From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

21 minutes ago

Awareness drive against corona virus expedited at ..

7 minutes ago

Modi's extremist policies expanded to across India ..

7 minutes ago

Chairman HEC holds dialogue with heads of public, ..

7 minutes ago

EU Border Force Chief, Greek Minister Oversee Depl ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh govt to cooperate with Balochistan: Chief Se ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.