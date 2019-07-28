Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies discusses new multifaith alliance charter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) During several meetings held in Washington components of a new interfaith charter set to be issued in December 2019 in Abu Dhabi were discussed in preparation for the upcoming 6th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

The participants of the meeting, chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwah Council and President of the Forum, highlighted the importance of related charters and declarations issued over the last two decades in the Islamic world, including the Oman and Unity Tolerance and Unity Message in 2004, the Kalimat Sawaa Conference in 2011, the Marrakech Declaration on the Rights of Religious Minorities in the Islamic World in 2016, the Washington Declaration for Religious Unity in 2018, the Abu Dhabi Human Fraternity Document in 2019, and the Mecca Document in 2019.

The meetings were attended by many leading figures, including Sam Brownback, Ambassador of Religious Freedoms at the US State Department, Dr. William Vendley, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace, Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi at the Washington Hebrew Congregation, Sheikh Hamza Yusuf Hanson, Member of the Commission on Unalienable Right at the US State Department, Rabbi Marshall Breger, Professor Bob Distro, and Dr. Aisha Al Adawiya, Founder of Women in Islam