Forum on non-communicable diseases, draws attention to effective policies for better handling of NCDS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The third Global NCD Alliance Forum hosted an insightful plenary session titled, "Saving lives and protecting communities through transformative NCD policies and solutions" to discuss setting priorities and address financing and imperatives for resourcing the NCD response, on the second day of the forum, which is being held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, Sharjah.

The session, chaired by Ambassador Sally Cowal, Senior Vice President, Global Cancer Control, American Cancer Society, the United States, discussed the efforts of the global NCD community and explored how collective civil society power can be harnessed to help bridge the gaps, accelerate progress, and save lives.

Commencing the session, Ambassador Sally said, "We have goals and targets. We have a timeline, and it is very short. Progress is uneven, so let us face it we are off track. This panel will look at factors and solutions to handle NCDs effectively from global to regional, and then the local level."

During the session, Dr. Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General for UHC/Communicable & Non-communicable Diseases, WHO, Switzerland, delivered an informative keynote address and also launched the "WHO’s Third Progress Monitor Report 2020".

He said, "We must note that reducing the number of deaths through NCDs is entirely feasible and affordable, even in lower resources setting.

Early detection and early treatment of NCDs do not require sophisticated facilities or specialist staff."

The keynote address was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Ambassador Sally and attended by Dr. Mamka Anyona, Health Specialist, Non-communicable diseases, UNICEF; Senator Guido Girardi, Physician and Chilean Senator, Chile; Dr. Batool Al Wahdani, Medical Doctor President 2018-2019, International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations, Jordan; Kristina Sperkova, International President, Movendi International, Sweden; Tara Singh Ban, Deputy Regional Director for Asia and Pacific for the Union for international tuberculosis and lung issues, Singapore; and Dr. Nooshin Mohammed Bazargani, consultant Cardiologist at Dubai Health Authority and Vice President of World Health Federation.

The forum is a biennial event hosted and organised by UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP, in partnership with the global NCD Alliance, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder and Patron of FOCP and wife of the Ruler of Sharjah.

The three-day forum runs until Tuesday, 11th February, 2020, and is hosting over 400 representatives from the growing network of national and regional NCD alliances.