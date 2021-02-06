UrduPoint.com
Forum Participants Emphasise Adoption Of 'Abu Dhabi Declaration On Human Fraternity' To Create A Just And Humane World

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Forum participants emphasise adoption of 'Abu Dhabi Declaration on Human Fraternity' to create a just and humane world

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 6th February 2021 (WAM) - The Global Human Fraternity Forum recently met, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity, with the participation of the leaders of the United Nations, international organisations, along with members of the Arab League and senior officials from more than 25 countries.

The sessions witnessed a great diversity in issues regarding the application of the document on human fraternity declared by Abu Dhabi in 2019, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as a starting point for all discussions.

The participants were asked to give priority to international cooperation and good intentions, in a bid to build a more just and humane world, and participants at the Forum called for promoting human values, as they sought to eliminate racism, ethnic and religious intolerance.

Large numbers of participants praised the experience of the UAE in the field of coexistence and humanitarian action on the international level, as this experience implies variety and good faith in supporting humanity, while emphasising that the UAE is considered a unique role model.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressed that the forum highlighted the UAE’s experience, either on an official or popular level, with regard to issues of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, expressing his appreciation for the large attendance of leading thinkers and specialists in international affairs, and the leading role and unlimited support exerted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in supporting the principles of the document on human fraternity for world peace and the happiness of all human beings.

The third session of the Forum witnessed important discussions regarding the positive impact of human values in all societies, and their impact on the achievement of prosperity, justice and the elimination of racism among human beings, on the basis of religion, ethnicity or community.

Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, added, "It is clear that we will achieve a limited success in alleviating suffering, unless there are major preventive efforts to reduce the needs of such people ..In participation with the UAE, we are looking forward to opening a centre for training on international humanitarian law in Abu Dhabi, which reflects our desire to provide practical training and education."

