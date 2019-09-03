UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forum Promotes Youth Participation In Electoral Process

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:30 PM

Forum promotes youth participation in electoral process

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The National Election Committee (NEC) convened the eighth Political Awareness Forum for University Students in collaboration with the Ministry of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs and the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU. The event aimed to encourage youth participation in the upcoming fourth cycle of the FNC elections.

Speaking at the gathering, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs and Chairman of the Election Management Committee, said: "Youth is the future of the nation, and a politically engaged young generation plays a key role in the achievements of any country. The Political Awareness Forum motivates young people, who represent more than 60 percent of voters in the UAE, to actively participate in, and contribute to the success of the FNC elections."

Stressing NEC’s keenness to follow the highest standards of transparency in the upcoming elections, he noted that educating all members of the electoral college about the electoral process helps increase voter turnout.

Emphasising the importance of the forum in building political awareness among youth, Professor Mohamed Albaili, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, said: "In line with the national agenda of the UAE, the event offers an ideal platform to engage with the youth and instill a culture of political participation among university students who are the leaders of tomorrow.

"

The forum included two sessions. In the first, moderated by Dr Mohamed Bin Huwaidin, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at UAEU, Tariq Hilal Lootah highlighted the management aspect of the elections. Meanwhile, Dr Suaad Al Oraimi, Assistant Professor at the Department of Sociology at UAEU, elaborated on the role of students in the electoral process.

Dr Abdullah Sulaiman, Director of the Department of Political Development at the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, moderated the second session that saw Dr Saeed Al Ghafli, Assistant Undersecretary for FNC Affairs at the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, share key insights on Tamkeen, the political empowerment program launched by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2005.

In addition, Ahlam Saeed Al Lamki, Head of Research and Development at the General Women’s Union, highlighted aspects of the 50:50 election campaign of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairperson of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

Related Topics

Election UAE Young United Arab Emirates Women Family Event All Share

Recent Stories

Russian Parliament to Discuss Foreign Meddling in ..

7 minutes ago

NOC for construction of Hingol dam issued: Senate ..

7 minutes ago

IRSA releases 248,900 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

All major rivers continue to flow normal

7 minutes ago

Accountability court seeks report f about faciliti ..

7 minutes ago

EU Parliament Committee Approves Over $320Mln in A ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.